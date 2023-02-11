Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred destination for investors at the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023), said Indian High Commissioner of the Netherlands Marten van den Berg on Saturday.

In the Netherlands session, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, welcoming the Indian High Commissioner of the Netherlands Marten van den Berg, said that "Those who want to invest in Uttar Pradesh are welcome. The state has the best policies in every field, including security. Many big proposals have come through GIS, and we want to assure you that the double engine government is actively promoting investment projects."

PM Modi's model of development is also applicable in Uttar Pradesh.

While starting his address, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that "I welcome you to Lucknow, the city of Lord Ram's younger brother Sheshavtar Laxman ji. As a partner country, the Netherlands is an important one for us. Both countries' businesses are reaching new heights. When we had the opportunity to visit the Netherlands, I discovered that the two countries have a long history."

He further added that "We cordially invite you to invest in the state. Our exports are also increasing. I didn't know that Philips' parent company was based in the Netherlands. I believe Philips has reached every Indian household. I strongly advise you to take advantage of every possible investment opportunity. Our goal is to remove the roadblocks that investors face. We intend to implement the Modi model of development completely in Uttar Pradesh as well."

Indian High Commissioner to the Netherlands, Marten von den Berg said, "UP is on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar economy. More than 3000 Indian companies are operating in the Netherlands. Thousands of our companies are also working in India. We see Uttar Pradesh as a land of immense opportunities. UP and Netherlands have a bright future, and it is a source of great pride for all of us to be a part of it."

Earlier, Chairman, Vinamra Agarwal, CEO of Technical Associates Industries Ltd. and Chairman of the CII Uttar Pradesh State Council, said that the Netherlands orange and saffron are similar. The Netherlands has a high trade surplus. It is a leading manufacturer in food processing, refining and engineering. In the food processing industry, the Netherlands and UP share many similarities.

A population of 17 million and the 5th largest GDP in the EU make the Netherlands a major international player. We are working together in many sectors including agriculture and food processing. There is a partnership of $ 23 billion between the two countries and the Netherlands is a major investment partner of India. (ANI)

