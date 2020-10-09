New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday inaugurated the "DBT-BIRAC Clean Tech Demo Park" at Barapullah drain site, near Sundial Park, Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi in a virtual event.

Clean Tech Demo Park at Barapullah drain site is a Department of Biotechnology (DBT) initiative that will demonstrate innovative waste-to-value technologies.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that "this Clean Tech Demo Park would be a good attraction not only for Innovators, Investors but also for students and common public for awareness and popularization of clean technological solution for waste management".

"The novel indigenous technologies developed for the treatment of sewage and industrial wastewaters should be promoted and given wide publicity to ensure their commercialization and adoption for achieving Swachh Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals", he added.

Lt. Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal who joined the event through video conferencing welcomed this initiative by DBT and mentioned that Land and water are important natural resources. He affirmed strong support from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to this initiative of the Department of Biotechnology to ensure that these precious resources are protected.

Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT said that this Clean Technology Waste to Value demonstration Park is an important initiative of the Department of Biotechnology to demonstrate the feasibility of these technologies for scale-up and this will encourage partnership with local bodies and other Stakeholders for large scale technology deployment.

According to an official release of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the DBT-BIRAC Clean Tech Demo Park will be used to demonstrate innovative Waste-to-Value technologies with support from Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Government of India, and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a DBT PSU.

"This park will be managed by the Clean Energy International Incubation Centre (CEIIC), a public-private-partnership incubator set up jointly by DBT, BIRAC and Tata Power," the release said. (ANI)

