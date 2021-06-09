New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The draft Master Plan Delhi-2041 has suggested creating Miyawaki forests and installing smog absorption towers for mitigating pollution at hotspots in the national capital.

It has also recommended that the concerned agencies prepare a joint action plan to ensure that the existing polluting industries in all industrial areas are shifted or replaced with other economic activities.

The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday put up the draft MPD-2041 on its website and invited public suggestions and objections.

"Native species of trees and plants which act as pollution filters should be included in various greening initiatives. Miyawaki forests, smog absorption towers and other technological solutions may also be adopted for mitigating pollution at hotspots," it said.

Invented by and named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the 'Miyawaki Method' is a unique technique to grow an urban forest that involves planting various native species close to each other. This ensures that the plants receive sunlight only from the top and grow upwards and not sideways.

It requires at least a 20 sq ft area and the plants grow ten times faster. The forest becomes maintenance-free in three years.

The draft suggested that a "Noise Pollution Action Plan" may be prepared and implemented by the city government based on the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules or any other government recommended guidance framework.

"The number and spread of noise pollution monitoring stations in the city to be increased and appropriate noise reduction measures (plantation or noise barriers) may be implemented for immediate relief in noise hotspots," the document stated.

It also recommended that "all new developments locate facilities like hospitals, schools, old age homes etc., away from high-speed traffic corridors".

The plan suggested constructing and coating pavements, roads and roofs with light-coloured material with high albedo value wherever possible. This can reduce local temperature by three to five notches.

"Higher Green Blue Factor values i.e. higher greening requirements may be prescribed for future developments in areas identified as chronic pollution hotspots. Similarly, ground coverage may be restricted and pervious surface requirements may be increased in areas identified as flooding hotspots in the city," it added.

