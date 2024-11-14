New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully completed the first flight test of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Thursday.

The tests were part of the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) Validation Trials.

A statement by MoD said that the PSQR tests assessed various parameters for the missile system.

"During these tests, the PSQR parameters viz., ranging, accuracy, consistency and rate of fire for multiple target engagement in a salvo mode have been assessed by extensive testing of rockets," read the statement.

The MoD confirmed that a total of twelve rockets from two in-service Pinaka launchers upgraded by the launcher production agencies were tested.

"The precision strike variant for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System is a totally indigenous weapon system designed and developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Proof & Experimental Establishment with Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited as production agencies for ammunition and Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro for Pinaka launcher and Battery Command Post," the statement added.

The statement also mentioned that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and the Indian army for the successful PSQR Validation Trials.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the trials and said the rocket system has completed all pre-requisite flight trials before induction into the Indian Army.

Earlier in November 9, a top French Army officer said that they were evaluating the Indian Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems for their requirements.

"We are evaluating the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system because we need a system like that. We are evaluating the system among the other systems offered by the highest countries offering such systems. India is among the highest countries producing weapons," French Army's Brigadier General Stephane Richou told ANI.

The senior two-star French officer was in India for talks between the two sides. Brigadier General Richou said the two countries share much more than just a business relationship and want to cooperate even more. (ANI)

