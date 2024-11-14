Mumbai, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, which is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, for handing over its remote control to the Congress which insulted Balasaheb Thackeray.

“Mumbai is a city of Hinduhruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. That is why I challenged them to get the Congress to praise Balasaheb Thackeray. To date these people have not been able to get the Congress and the prince of Congress to praise Balasaheb,” PM Modi said in his address at the election rally organised for BJP and MahaYuti candidates at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. PM Narendra Modi Receives Special Welcome From ISKCON Volunteers at Panvel in Maharashtra’s Raigad (Watch Video).

PM Modi Addresses Public Meeting at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

#WATCH | #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 | PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai PM Narendra Modi says, "There is a party in the Aghadi which has handed over its remote control to the Congress which insulted Bala Saheb. That is why I… pic.twitter.com/BpzqHVfqR1 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

“When you make Congress people praise Balasaheb Thackeray, you will get good sleep and you do not have to go to hospital. You will get the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray. However, they have not been able to do it. This is the reality of the Aghadi,” said the Prime Minister while criticising Uddhav Thackeray without directly naming him.

He added that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has joined hands with those (Congress) who insulted Veer Savarkar. Speaking about terror activities in Mumbai, the Prime Minister said the city has suffered from terrorism for a long time, adding that the people here have still not forgotten the wounds inflicted by terrorism. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Pioneer of Vote Bank Politics and Enemy of Poor, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

“But over the years, a sense of security has developed in people's minds because then the government was different, today there is Modi. You have to think why terrorist incidents kept happening across the country including Mumbai during the Congress government. Everywhere you were scared of unclaimed objects. But now all this has stopped,” he added.

He further stated: “Because today there is Modi government in the country and the masters of terror know that if they do anything against India, against Mumbai, then Modi will not leave them even in hell.”

“Mumbai is a city that believes in connecting people. Unfortunately, the Congress and the Maha Aghadi seem focused on dividing them instead. People from all communities live in harmony in Mumbai, but the Maha Aghadi is busy inciting tensions between different castes. The Congress's Shahi parivaar harbours animosity towards Dalits, backward classes, and Scheduled Tribes. They seem desperate for power, much like a fish out of water,” claimed the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister claimed that today everywhere there is only one voice that is ‘BJP-MahaYuti ahe tar gati ahe Maharashtrachi Pragati ahe’ (When there is BJP-MahaYuti there is speed and Maharashtra’s progress). He exhorted the people to re-elect MahaYuti to increase the pace of government unhindered and give him an opportunity to serve.

“This time I have seen the elections of Jharkhand and also the elections of Maharashtra. And I was also watching the Haryana elections a few days ago. Haryana in a way shattered all the plans of Congress and destroyed all their dreams. Whatever issues he raised, the people of Haryana gave a befitting reply to every issue. I can say that the Congress and Maha Aghadi are going to get a tougher reply in Jharkhand and Maharashtra than in Haryana,” said the Prime Minister. He also told the gathering that he has come here to invite to the MahaYuti government’s swearing-in ceremony.

“The lie can't live for long, and the people of the country have rejected the lies of the Opposition. It's a matter of shame that the constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar wasn't applied in the entire country, and Congress hid this fact. In Jammu and Kashmir, the law and the flag were different. They erected a wall of Article 370, and the constitution of India couldn't be applied there. When you gave Modi an opportunity, we buried Article 370 deep in the ground,” said the Prime Minister.

He praised the MahaYuti government for the successful implementation of Ladki Bahin Yojana saying that a large number of mothers and sisters of Mumbai have also benefited from the scheme.

“Most of the houses received under the PM Awas Yojana are also in the name of female members. This has accelerated the social and economic empowerment of women,” the Prime Minister said.

