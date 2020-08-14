New Delhi, August 14: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a comprehensive anti-drone solution and technology which can bring down micro drones through either jamming of command and control links or by damaging electronics of drones through laser-based Directed Energy Weapon.

The system can detect and jam micro drones up to 3 kilometers and lase target upto 1 to 2.5 kilometers depending on wattage of laser weapon, officials said. India-China Border Row: ITBP Statement on 74th Independence Day Eve Says Its Troops Were Involved in '17-20 Hours Standoff' at Some Places.

The solution can be an effective counter to increased drone-based activity in the western and northern sectors. It has also been deployed for Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

