Pune, June 21: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has informed a court here that it has made a woman Pakistani agent who apparently honey-trapped DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar a co-accused in the case.

Kurulkar was the director of one of the labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune when he was arrested by the ATS on May 3 on the charges of leaking confidential information to a woman Pakistani intelligence operative. DRDO Scientist Espionage-Honeytrap Case: Special Pune Court Sends Accused Pradeep Kurulkar to ATS Custody Till May 16.

Sources said the woman operated under the name of Zara Dasgupta and was in touch with Kurulkar. ATS added the name “Zara Dasgupta” to the first information report (FIR) after the agent's IP address was traced to Pakistan, the sources said. Honey-Trapped DRDO Scientist Attached to Pune Facility Arrested by Maharashtra ATS on Espionage Charges, Was in Contact With Pakistan ISI.

ATS has now added to the FIR Section 4 of the Official Secrets Act that deals with “communications with foreign agents to be evidence of commission of certain offences”, they said. As per the ATS, the DRDO scientist was in touch with the Pakistani agent through WhatsApp and video calls.

The prosecution had earlier informed the court that the agency had seized a phone on which the Pakistani agent had messaged Kurulkar using an Indian number. Kurulkar had allegedly travelled to five to six countries on a diplomatic passport and the prosecution wanted to know whom he met during those trips.

