Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist on the charges of espionage. ATS said the accused, identified as Pradeep Kurulkar, was attached to the Pune facility of DRDO and was found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan's Intelligence Agency through social media via WhatsApp messages, voice calls, video etc. "Despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India's security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation," ATS added. Espionage Charges: Eight Indian Navy Officers in Qatar’s Custody on Spy Charges Face Potential Death Sentence, Says Pakistan Media.

DRDO Scientist Arrested:

