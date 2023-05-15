In the latest development in the DRDO Scientist Espionage-Honeytrap Case, the Special ATS court in Pune has sent accused scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar to ATS custody till tomorrow, May 16. Earlier, the Pune Special Court sent the accused DRDO Scientist, who has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act to Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) custody till May 15. DRDO scientist Pradeep M Kurulkar, who had been honey-trapped by the woman agent was arrested under the Official Secrets Act by the Maharashtra ATS. DRDO Scientist Honeytrap Case: 7 Key Things To Know About Espionage Case Including How Pakistan's ISI Lured Pradeep Kurulkar With Porn Photos in Allegedly Sharing Confidential Information.

Accused Scientist Sent to ATS Custody

DRDO espionage case | Accused scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar sends to ATS custody till tomorrow by Special ATS court in Pune — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

