Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme organized in the capital Raipur, during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 34,427 crore in the state and asserted that the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' will only be fulfilled through 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'.

This includes the inauguration of 9 projects costing Rs 18,897 crore and laying the foundation stone for one project worth Rs 15,530 crore.

Addressing the programme, PM Modi said that Chhattisgarh has a special contribution to the country's development.

"The dream of 'Viksit Bharat' will only be fulfilled through 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'. The state has hardworking farmers, talented youth, and an abundance of natural beauty, offering immense potential for development. Today, the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for projects worth about Rs 35,000 crore related to Chhattisgarh's development have been carried out," he added.

This includes many projects related to coal, solar energy, and connectivity, which will create new employment opportunities for the youth of Chhattisgarh.

"Today, NTPC's 1600 MW Super Thermal Power Station has been dedicated to the nation. Along with this, the foundation stone of 1600 MW Stage 2 of this modern plant has also been laid. Through these plants, electricity will be available to the countrymen at a low cost. We want to make Chhattisgarh a mega-centre of solar energy. Today itself, mega solar plants have been inaugurated in Rajnandgaon and Bhilai. It has such a system that the people nearby will be able to get electricity at night", he said.

Prime Minister stated that the way the double-engine government in Chhattisgarh is fulfilling its guarantees is commendable.

He added that "Two years' pending bonus has been disbursed to lakhs of farmers in Chhattisgarh. I had given a guarantee to increase the remuneration of tendu patta collectors. The government has fulfilled this guarantee. Poor people were waiting for their pucca houses earlier. Now, our government is working rapidly to build houses for them," the PM said.

The Prime Minister further said that the government is working diligently towards completing the Har Ghar Jal Yojana besides ordering a CBI probe into the irregularities in the PSC exam.

"I congratulate the women of Chhattisgarh for the Mahtari Vandana Yojana, which will benefit lakhs. 'Modi's Guarantee' means the guarantee of fulfilment of the guarantee," he added. (ANI)

