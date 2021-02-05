Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Six persons have been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly undervaluing imported goods from China and evading custom duty to the tune of Rs 145 crore.

As per the statement from the DRI, the accused were produced before a magistrate's court in Mumbai on Thursday after which they were sent for Judicial Custody till February 17.

The accused, who are importers and traders of Chinese goods, used to get fake invoices that undervalued the imported goods from their broker in China.

They have been identified as Narsi Ram Chaudhary, Kailash Kumar Mali, Jasa Ram, Suresh Mali, Malaram Bishnoi and Vijay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)