New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer has tendered his resignation from the post, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted the resignation of lyer with effect from August 21, 2020, the order said.

Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer (retired) of Uttar Pradesh cadre and well-known sanitation specialist, was in February this year given one-year extension, for the second time, till April 30, 2021.

Iyer was in 2016 appointed to the post on a contractual basis.

He was given one-year extension as the Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, spearheading the government's ambitious Swachh Bharat initiative, in 2019.

Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2009. He had also worked as Senior Rural Water Sanitation Specialist at the United Nations.

