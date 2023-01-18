New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A special drive to shift homeless people in the Yamuna Bazar area to various night shelters will be conducted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The department has also urged the the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) to provide adequate police force for the drive.

A similar drive was first carried out on January 16 at ISBT, Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Pushta area.

DUSIB officials had said facilities that are being provided at their shelter homes have been expanded to accommodate more number of homeless.

In December, the Delhi government had launched its winter action plan for the homeless which includes food and lodging facilities across all such homes.

The existing 195 night shelters for the homeless in Delhi include 19 for families, 17 for women, four for drug addicts and three recovery shelters.

Food, lodging, lockers, free medicines, and ambulance facility is provided to the people in these government shelter homes.

People staying at the shelter homes can also avail the free medical services at any Mohalla Clinic, officials added.

