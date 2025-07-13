Bhubaneswar, Jul 13 (PTI) The Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha, an association of drivers of commercial vehicles including buses and trucks on Sunday called off their five-day 'cease work' in the state.

The Drivers' Association having more than two lakh members had launched a 'steering down' (cease work) protest on July 8 in support of their various demands including pension and rest shed for them.

Also Read | Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies at 83: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Condoles Demise of Veteran Actor, Says 'He Will Forever Stay Etched in Hearts of Telugu Audience'.

Manas Debata, the association state secretary, announced the strike call-off on Saturday night in view of the upcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Odisha.

"Our President, who belongs to this soil, is scheduled to visit Odisha on July 14. We have decided to call off our ongoing protest so that the image of our state would not be hampered at the national level," Debata told media persons at Redhakhol in Sambalpur district.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Under the banner of Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha, thousands of drivers of buses, trucks, vans, taxis, auto rickshaws and other commercial vehicles have resorted to the cease work protest on July 8 demanding welfare measures for drivers in the state.

The drivers have been staging demonstrations and dharnas in different places across Odisha. Due to the protest by drivers, private bus service has been affected in several parts of the state.

The association demanded pension for drivers after the age of 60, death benefits, rest sheds every 100 km on major roads, the inclusion of autorickshaw drivers in the Odisha Motor Transport Drivers and Workers' Welfare Board and declaration of September 1 as 'Drivers' Day.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)