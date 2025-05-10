Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) In a violation of a bilateral understanding by Pakistan to end military action, drones were observed flying in multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, prompting swift action by the armed forces which shot them down with the air defence mechanism.

A series of blasts took place in Srinagar city as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation, officials said.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Deal: Hours After Announcement of Truce, Loud Explosions Heard Along LoC, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Confirms.

This comes barely hours after India announced on Saturday evening that the two countries have reached an understanding to end all firing and military action.

Pakistan has violated the bilateral understanding reached this afternoon to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, central government sources said on Saturday night.

Also Read | Fact Check: Defence Ministry Trashes Fake News Claiming BrahMos Installations, Indian Airfields Destroyed by Pakistan's JF-17 Jets, Says 'No Truth in It'.

As a series of blasts rocked the city after sundown, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the "ceasefire" announcement.

Blasts could be heard after an interval of 15 minutes as the flares lit up the night sky in the city.

A drone was detected flying over Baramulla town in north Kashmir around 8.20 pm, the officials said.

They said the drone was destroyed by the anti-drone system.

A drone was brought down at Anantnag high ground, near an army installation.

Drone sightings were also reported from Verinag in Anantnag district and Bandipora and Safapora, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.

The chief minister took to social media, saying there was no ceasefire in place.

"This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," he posted on X.

"What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!" he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)