The Big Bash League has commenced with its 2025-26 season and fans are looking forward to the next game which is a big clash between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat. The Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 match has a scheduled start time of 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get to view the BBL 2025-26 online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Babar Azam BBL Debut: Fans React After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed Cheaply During Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

BBL 2025–26 Live Streaming Online Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

There's still time to grab tickets in our Premium Collectibles bay for Monday's game and get your hands on a Will Sutherland Bobblehead! There will also be a chance to grab one in our Scratch and Win Giveaway on the day 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Gl1MZfEnb — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 13, 2025

