Coimbatore, Mar 13 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Sunday said she has not taken seriously the dropping of the customary governor's address from the budget session in the Telangana assembly.

Also Read | ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Post of Social Security Officer at esic.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Since public welfare was important, it has not been made a big issue considering the benefit of the people, Soundararajan told reporters here.

Also Read | Dwarkadhish Temple Devotees Mark Early Holi Celebrations with Enthusiastic Dance in Mathura.

With concrete steps taken by the Centre, nearly 180 crore COVID-19 vaccination does were administered across the country and this has helped bring down infections drastically, she said.

When a reporter pointed out about reports that her name was in the list of probables for the next president's post, Soundararajan evaded a reply.

Passenger flights from Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad will commence on March 27, she said.

Soundararajan also holds additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)