Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team from Delhi will question the agency's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday to investigate allegations levelled against him.

The team will also question two officers of NCB Mumbai.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Meanwhile, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Milind Khetale has been formed to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede.

On Wednesday, the probe agency's Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Gyaneshwar Singh said that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise case until substantial information is found against him,

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

An NCB team, led by Gyaneshwar Singh, is in Mumbai to probe allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, the bodyguard of the NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)