New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has invited online bids for the development of horticulture and landscaping work at Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, Bijri Khan Tomb and Maqbara-e-Paik sites in the national capital, along with a one-year maintenance period with an estimated cost of Rs 47.15 lakh.

According to the tender notice issued by DTTDC on Thursday, the scope of work includes development of horticulture work, including landscaping with one-year maintenance at Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal in the Central Ridge Reserve Forest in Karol Bagh, Bijri Khan Tomb in RK Puram and Maqbara-e-Paik in Mukarba Park along NH-1 Bypass.

The estimated cost for the entire project is Rs 47.15 lakh, with an earnest deposit of Rs 94,316. The completion period is specified as 30 days for initial development, followed by one year of maintenance, the tender stated.

The deadline for submitting the bid is 3 pm on July 25 and the earnest money in original form must be submitted by the same deadline, while the lowest bidder will be required to submit additional documents within seven working days after the bid opening, it mentioned.

Tenderers have been advised to inspect the site and make themselves familiar with the nature of the work, site conditions, and access points. They will be responsible for arranging their own materials, tools, and facilities unless otherwise stated in the tender documents, it read.

Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, located in the Central Ridge near Karol Bagh, is a 14th century hunting lodge believed to be built during the Tughlaq dynasty. The monument, now part of Delhi's protected ridge forest, is often associated with local folklore and is largely abandoned now.

Bijri Khan's Tomb in RK Puram is an example of Mughal-era architecture, though lesser known, and stands amidst a busy urban landscape, often requiring upkeep to preserve its historic integrity.

Maqbara-e-Paik, near Mukarba Chowk, is another under-recognised heritage structure believed to have been constructed during the late Mughal period, surrounded by modern infrastructure development and in need of aesthetic revival.

