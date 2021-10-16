New Delhi, October 16: The Delhi University released its third cut-off list on Saturday with the marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses seeing a decline of 0.25 percent to 1.5 percent. The cut-offs to popular courses, however, remained on the higher side. The admission process under the third list will commence from October 18.

BA (Honours) Economics is open at Hansraj College, Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College at a cut-off of 99 percent, respectively, while the course is closed in Janki Devi Memorial College, Kalindi College, Kamala Nehru College, Kirori Mal College, and Miranda House. DU First Cut-Off List 2021: Delhi University Announces First Cut-Off List for UG Admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas Set 100% Cut-off.

The Indraprastha College for Women has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics at 98 percent, while at the Ramjas College, the cut-off is pegged at 98.75 percent. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has kept the highest cut-off for the course at 99.50 percent among all the colleges. Sri Venkateswara College is seeking 98.50 percent for admission to the same course. DU Releases Second Cut-off List, Marks See Marginal Decline.

The SRCC had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and B.com (Honours) at 100 percent in the first list. The asking marks for BA (Honours) Economics came down to 99.75 percent in the second list and have come down to 99.50 percent in the third list.

BA (Honours) English is still available at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Aryabhatta College, College of Vocational Studies, Daulat Ram College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Gargi College and Hansraj College. It is closed at the Hindu College and Bharati College, while the LSR has pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) English at 98.50 percent, down from 98.75 percent in the second list.

Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College have pegged the cut-off at 98 percent. At Kirori Mal College, the admission to the course had closed after the first list but the course has opened again in the third list. The cut-off for the course in the first list was 98.50 percent.

