New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been invited for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to an official statement.

The invitation for the "Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha" programme was given to Singh by Vishwa Hindu Parishad international working president Alok Kumar, it said.

Accepting the invitation at his residence here, the vice chancellor said it is a matter of pride and honour for the country that the "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) of the idol of Lord Ram is taking place in his temple in Ayodhya.

"January 22, 2024, will prove to be a day to be written in the history of India when the world will see India's identity, India's resolve and India's glory," Singh said and added that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is the symbol of India's identity and its pride.

The vice chancellor said that "today, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar, had come for the invitation to Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha", according to the statement.

"I feel very fortunate that they have extended me such an invitation here. For this I express my heartfelt gratitude to him," Singh said

The vice chancellor said that the University of Delhi is associated with this campaign in every way possible and it is a matter of great honour.

Director of South Campus Shriprakash Singh, Registrar Vikas Gupta, Proctor Rajni Abbi, Director of SOL Payal Mago, Chairperson of Culture Council Anoop Lather, DUTA President Ajay Kumar Bhagi were among those present on the occasion.

