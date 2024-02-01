Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and BJP Uttarakhand in-charge, Dushyant Gautam, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence in Dehradun to discuss in detail various topics ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as the state organization on Wednesday.

Along with Dushyant Gautam and CM Dhami, a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Mahendra Bhatt, was also present.

"Today at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun, Honorable Chief Minister Shri@pushkardhami ji and BJP state president, Mr. @mahendrabhatbjp. There was a detailed discussion with Ji on various topics of the organization," Gautam tweeted after the meeting.

The main motive of the meeting was to have a detailed discussion on topics related to the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 as well as on the state organization.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Garhwali film Rikhuli at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence here on Wednesday.

While congratulating the artists associated with the film, he said that films not only provide direction to society but also inspire the youth.

He said that the natural beauty of Uttarakhand has become a centre of attraction for filmmakers. Many decisions have been taken in the interest of filmmakers to provide facilities to them in the state. The entire state of Uttarakhand is a good destination for filming, said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile the Uttrakhand state is all set to introduce the bill on the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking on the issue on January 29 CM Dhami said, "While making a promise to the people of the state in the 2022 assembly elections, we had constituted the UCC Committee, taking a pledge to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. The committee has completed its work and on February 2 the UCC committee will submit its report to us. After receiving the report on February 2, it will be brought to the Cabinet and after that action will be taken in the State Assembly to enact the Uniform Civil Code." (ANI)

