India News | E-Filing Facilities Extended for All Civil Cases at Delhi District Courts

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The jurisdiction of e-filing facilities at the district courts in the national capital, which was limited to cases pertaining to commercial and family courts, has been extended for all civil cases to enable advocates to file fresh cases without difficulties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sidharth Mathur, Delhi Higher Judicial Services officer who is posted as Central Project Coordinator at Delhi High Court, informed that the details can be accessed through web link https://delhicourts.nic.in/efiling.html which has been posted at the web portal of Delhi district courts.

“Due to lockdown the advocates were not able to file the fresh cases in courts except urgent applications. The e-filing facility will help the advocates and litigants in e-filing fresh cases and applications,” Mathur said.

He said to create an e-filing login account a lawyer needs to be registered in the Case Information System (CIS) Database of Delhi District Courts.

Parties in person can also register on the e-filing portal, but their login account will be activated only after approval of the e-filing administrator, Mathur said.

He said after e-filing the parties will be notified about the date of hearing and proceedings will be conducted through video conferencing.

“The defendants may also file their written statements, applications, reply, etc. using the e-filing mechanism by entering the details of the existing case. Both the parties may also file written submissions using e-filing,” said Mathur.

The six district courts in Delhi have been working in a restricted manner since March due to the pandemic.

