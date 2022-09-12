New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Aiming to alleviate the suffering and instil confidence in parents in dealing with differently-abled children, a model "Early Intervention Centre- Prayas" has been established at Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in the national capital.

The Early Intervention Centre is a comprehensive state-of-the-art facility which is dedicated to children with special needs.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Provide Free Meals to Passengers, But Here’s A Catch.

"Children of Armed Forces personnel upto six years of age suffering from autism, cerebral palsy, sleep and language delay and other disabilities will benefit immensely from this venture," said an official statement.

The Centre was inaugurated by Archana Pande, President, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) in the presence of General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff at the Army Hospital (R&R).

Also Read | Gyanvapi Case Verdict: VHP Chief Alok Kumar Says Everyone Should Accept It Peacefully, Not Consider It As Victory or Defeat.

The event was also attended by Surg Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General Armed Forces Medical Service (DGAFMS).

The newly established Centre has facilities of advanced screening for hearing and visual defects, detection of autism, clinical identification of various syndromes and therapeutic facilities like special education, sensory integration occupational and physiotherapy, behaviour modification and nutritional guidance.

It is integrated with Vatsalya, a paediatric super speciality discipline, which has been redesigned with a child-friendly Walt Disney theme. A multi-disciplinary approach combining the expertise of various therapists will work together to enhance the capabilities of special children.

"Army Hospital (R&R) provides tertiary care referral facilities and is the Centre of Excellence in various subspecialties. Addition of EIC "Prayas" will help in early diagnosis and institution of necessary therapeutic interventions to differently-abled children during the best window of opportunity, which is between birth and 6 years of age," the statement said.

"This Centre will achieve a quantum leap in therapeutic outcome of children with developmental delay and thereby aims to achieve immense improvement in caregiver satisfaction," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)