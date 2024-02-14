Kamrup (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Assam's Kamrup on Wednesday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 7:23 pm. The depth of the quake was recorded at 19 km.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education Issues Advisory for Students Appearing in Exams in View of Traffic Restrictions in Delhi.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 14-02-2024, 19:23:14 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 19 Km ,Region: Kamrup, Assam, India," the NCS said in a post on X.

Earlier in February, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Monday, the NCS said.

Also Read | BAPS Mandir Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates BAPS Mandir, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 9:28 pm. The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)