A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Lobuche, Nepal, early on Tuesday, January 7, sending shockwaves across northern and eastern India. The tremors were felt in Delhi NCR, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim, with Kathmandu experiencing a strong jolt around 6:50 AM. Though the quake caused significant shaking, no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, but initial reports indicate limited damage. Earthquake in Nepal: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.1 on Richter Scale Hits Kathmandu, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

#BreakingNews |An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck 93 km NE of Lobuche, Nepal, at 6:40 AM. Shockwaves were felt across Delhi NCR, Sikkim, Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal #Earthquake #nepal pic.twitter.com/zwdGUL0cGE — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 7, 2025

