Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11.01 pm at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 05-04-2024, 23:01:30 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India."

Earlier on March 4, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at around 9:17 pm.

In a post on X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 04-03-2024, 21:17:27 IST, Lat: 33.04 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 10 km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India." (ANI)

