Tawang, October 30: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday noon.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 55 kilometres East of Tawang. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Kolhapur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 30-10-2021, 12:44:05 IST, Lat: 27.54 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 55km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted. More details are awaited.

