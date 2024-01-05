Lunglei, January 5: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Lunglei on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake struck at 7:18 am on Friday at a depth of 10km, the NCS said further. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 05-01-2024, 07:18:58 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Lunglei, Mizoram, India", the NCS said in a post on X. Earthquake in Mizoram: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Lunglei

Notably, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Ukhrul at a depth of 26 km on Wednesday.

