Champhai, November 27: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted southeast of Champhai in Mizoram on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 27-11-2021, 15:17:16 IST, Lat: 22.80 & Long: 93.31, Depth: 53 Km, Location: 73km S of Champhai, Mizoram, India," the NCS tweeted. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of 4.3 Magnitude Strikes Hind Kush Region.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram in the early hours, the National Center for Seismology said.

