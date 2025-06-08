India News

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, accusing him of undermining democratic institutions to create an alibi for anticipated electoral defeats.

Reacting to Gandhi's recent tweet, Poonawalla alleged that the Congress MP was targeting constitutional bodies like the Election Commission to deflect blame for his party's failures.

"Election Commission bahana hai. Apne aap ko haar se bachana hai. Isliye samvaidhanik sansthao par nishana hai," Poonawalla said, slamming Gandhi's remarks.

He further labelled Gandhi an "entitled dynast" who believes his family's legacy supersedes democratic institutions.

"Rahul Gandhi knows he will lose the coming elections too, so he is preparing an excuse in advance," the BJP leader added.

Poonawalla also took a sharp dig, stating, "Shaitaan dharm ka paath pada raha hai," accusing Gandhi of resorting to divisive tactics.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Maharashtra assembly election held in November 2024 was "rigged", and claimed that the same will be repeated in Bihar assembly polls due later this year.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared his article published in a newspaper, explaining the "rigging" in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

"Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy. My article shows how this happened, step by step," Gandhi said on X.

The former Congress President explained a five-point process. He said that step one includes rigging the panel that appoints the Election Commission, followed by adding fake voters to the electoral roll.

He further claimed that the next steps include inflating the voter turnout, targeting the bogus voting exactly where the BJP needs to win and hiding the evidence.

"Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission; Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll; Step 3: Inflate voter turnout; Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where the BJP needs to win; Step 5: Hide the evidence," Gandhi said.

He further labelled rigging as "match-fixing", saying that the side cheats might win the game but damage institutions and destroy public faith in the result. (ANI)

