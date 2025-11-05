New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's press conference 'The H Files' alleging large-scale voter fraud in the Haryana assembly elections, sources within the Election Commission of India highlighted that there were zero appeals against the electoral rolls, with only 22 election petitions pending in the High Court for 90 assembly seats.

They asked why INC polling agents did not object at polling stations if they suspected duplicate voters, whether Rahul Gandhi supports or opposes the SIR process that removes duplicates, dead, and shifted voters while verifying citizenship, and why no claims or appeals were filed by INC's BLAs during roll revisions to prevent multiple names.

The EC also questioned Rahul Gandhi's inference that duplicates voted for the BJP when records show they voted for the INC, and noted that "House Number Zero" applies to areas where municipalities or panchayats have not assigned house numbers. Finally, the EC asked why no appeals were filed by INC during Bihar's SIR process from August 1 to October 15.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana also stated that the draft Electoral Rolls for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 were published and shared with recognised political parties on August 2, 2024.

Further stated that during the SSR, a total of 4,16,408 claims and objections were received. The total number of BLOs was 20,629. The final Electoral Rolls were published and shared with all recognised political parties on 27.08.2024. No appeals against the EROs were filed with the DMs, and no second appeals against the orders of DMs were filed with the CEO. The Electoral Rolls were finalised as on the last date of withdrawal and shared with the contesting candidates on 16.09.2024.

The elections were conducted across 20,632 polling stations with 1,031 contesting candidates.

A total of 86,790 polling agents were appointed by all contesting candidates, while 10,180 counting agents were appointed for the counting process. No objections were raised by candidates on the next day of polling during scrutiny. During counting, five complaints or objections were received by the RO. The results were declared on 08.10.2024, and 23 election petitions were filed challenging the elections.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that 1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, claiming large-scale voter fraud and pointing to unexplained differences between postal and booth votes.

Just a day before the first phase of Bihar polls, he said his team has clear proof that around 25 lakh voters in the state are either duplicate, nonexistent, or manipulated.

While addressing a press conference 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "...We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."

"We have the word 'H' Files and this is about how an entire state has been stolen...We suspected that this was not happening in individual constituencies, but rather at the state and national levels. We received numerous complaints in Haryana from our candidates, stating that something was not working correctly. Their predictions all went upside down. We had experienced this in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra but we decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what had happened there," he said. (ANI)

