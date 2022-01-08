New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Election Commission will announce the dates for assembly polls in five states at 3.30 pm Saturday.

The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur

Also Read | Gujarat: 4 Cops Suspended for Assaulting 23-Year-Old Youth in Umra.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)