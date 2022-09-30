Bhopal, Sep 30 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) will honour voters aged 100 and above on the occasion of International Day of Older People in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a senior official said on Friday.

There are 4,168 voters above the age of 100 in the state, including 3,040 women and 1,128 men, Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said.

Among them, 862 live in urban areas, while 3,306 reside in rural parts, he said.

“The EC will honour voters who have taken part in voting since the first general election held in the country and have completed or crossed 100 years of age on the occasion of the International Day of Older People,” Rajan told PTI.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey will participate in the programme virtually and interact with the centenarians at 11.30 am, he said.

The programme will be organised in all the district headquarters of the state, he said.

The United Nations general assembly voted on December 14, 1990 to establish October 1 as the International Day of Older People.

Dhannaji, a 118-year-old resident of Salna Colony in Ujjain district's Tarana Vidhan Sabha seat's, is the oldest man, while the oldest woman is 111-year-old Kunwri Bai of Pansemal town in Barwani district, he said.

The maximum number of 325 centenarians live in Sehore district, followed by Ujjain with 296, Dewas 217, Rewa 189 and Rajgarh 173, the CEO said.

The programme will be simultaneously held at 41 NIC centers and 1,911 other places, including 475 in urban and 1,436 rural areas of the state, he said.

Centenarian voters will be given a citation issued by the CEC, shawl and shreephal (coconut) by officials at these centers or at homes of those are unable to attend the function because of old age, the official said.

A committee has been constituted in each district under the chairmanship of block level officers (BLO). The other members of the panel are a revenue official, a local teacher, panchayat secretary, anganwadi worker and employment assistant, he added.

