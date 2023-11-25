New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Saturday issued an advisory to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in connection with alleged hate speech on October 30 and advised him to follow the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

EC received the complaint from Telangana NSUI President Dr Balmoori Venkat Narsing alleging that Chief Minister KCR on October 30 used derogatory and provoking comments in an election rally in the Banswada Assembly.

"Election Commission of India vide its instruction dated 9.10.2015, related to Mode Code of Conduct -maintenance of high standards in the election campaign has instructed that all the political parties, their leaders in all capacities and the contesting candidates observe utmost restraint and decency in their election campaign speeches and set an example in the matter ofmaintaining high standards of conduct and behaviour in election campaigns," the advisory read.

"You are hereby advised to follow the provisions of the MCC in letter and spirit ascontained in the above ECI's instructions," it added.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao in connection with alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the run-up to the impending Telangana elections in 2023.

ECI has also sought an explanation from the BRS leader by 3 PM on November 26, 2023, regarding his announcement of job recruitment at T-Works (government institution), and directed that the ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of official machinery or personnel.

The state of Telangana is set to undergo assembly polls on November 30. The ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

