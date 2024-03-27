New Delhi, March 27: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut who is contesting from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. According to the ECI, the remarks by Shrinate were found to violate of MCC provisions and the ECI advisory dated March 1, 2024.

Acting on the complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson, Social Media and Digital Platform, All India Congress Committee, for her derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut in a tweet shared by her on X along with a photograph of Kangana Ranaut. Offensive Remark Against Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut: EC Issues Show-Cause Notices to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate.

The Commission has found the comments to be 'undignified and in bad taste' and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and Commission's advisory dated March 1, 2024. The Commission has sought her response by March 29, 2024, by 5:00 PM.

As per clause (2) of Part I 'General Conduct' of Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates, criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided. 'Someone Who Had Access..': Supriya Srinate Clarifies After Controversy Over Objectionable Comment on Kangana Ranaut.

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate had courted controversy after an alleged objectionable post on actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on her social media account, with the BJP slamming the leader and demanding action against her. The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.

As the controversy raged, Shrinate clarified that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman. "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said.

