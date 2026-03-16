New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Following the Election Commission's announcement of the 2026 assembly election schedule for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued directions for the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the general elections and bye-elections in 6 States.

In a press note, the ECI stated," With this announcement, ECI has issued directions to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of the respective States/UT regarding immediate coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the State/UTs. The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central Government in respect of announcements/policy decisions for the States/UT concerned."

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The ECI asserted that the privacy of every citizen must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences. "Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners, or posters without the owner's consent," it said.

As an effort to ensure compliance, ECI said that a complaint monitoring system has been set up, including a Call Centre number 1950, where grievances can be lodged with the DEO/RO concerned. This system can be used by the electorate and political parties. They can also report MCC violations using the C-Vigil App on ECINET.

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"Over 5,173 Flying squads and over have been deployed across the States/UT to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Besides this, over 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed," the press note stated.

Additionally, ECI asserted that political parties would be required to inform police in advance if there is to be any meeting and procession to enable traffic and security arrangements. They would also need to comply with prohibitory orders and to obtain necessary permissions for loudspeakers or other facilities.

"Ministers shall not combine official duties with electioneering or use government machinery, transport, or personnel for campaign purposes. Officials at all levels have been directed to act impartially in enforcing MCC, ensuring equal treatment of all parties and preventing misuse of official facilities. They must regulate meetings, processions and polling arrangements fairly, safeguard law and order and maintain the credibility of the electoral process," ECI said.

According to the press note, the SUVIDHA module has been activated on ECINET, where political parties can apply for usage of public places such as maidans and helipads, which would be allocated on first come first serve basis.

A day earlier, ECI announced the Assembly elections schedule in four states--West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam--along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to the schedule, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

In addition to the Assembly polls, the Commission also announced by-elections for six seats across six states--Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura--which will be conducted in two phases.

Overall, the elections will cover 824 Assembly constituencies with a total electorate of about 17.4 crore voters. Nearly 2.19 lakh polling stations will be set up, and around 25 lakh personnel will be deployed to conduct the elections.

The terms of the current assemblies are set to end on different dates: May 7 in West Bengal, May 10 in Tamil Nadu, May 20 in Assam, May 23 in Kerala, and June 15 in Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)