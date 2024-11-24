Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Hirdesh Kumar, and Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, State S Chockalingam, called on Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday. They presented copies of the Gazette containing names of members elected to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra and ECI's notification.

The results of the General Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on Saturday, November 23.

The names of elected candidates in the election were published in the Maharashtra Government State Gazette vide Election Commission of India's Notification dated November 24. This was done as per the provisions contained in Section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The Deputy Election Commissioner, ECI and the State Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra presented copies of the Gazette containing ECI's Notification to the Governor.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer from the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra State Kiran Kulkarni, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Manohar Parkar and Secretary, ECI Suman Kumar Das and Section Officer Niranjan Kumar Sharma from Election Commission of India were also present.

In the recent Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Mahayuti secured 230 seats out of the total 288 constituencies.

The BJP won 132 seats while its allies- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats. (ANI)

