New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Atishi claimed that the statement issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Arvind Kejriwal proves that central probe agencies like the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have become "goons" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"ED's statement proves that the ED and CBI have become the goons of the BJP. ED has no proof against Arvind Kejriwal. Even when they have no proof, they are sending one summons after another," Atishi claimed in a video statement on Monday.

Also Read | Gujarat University Hostel Attack: Varsity Attack Incident Shows We Are Not Fully Aware of Our Tradition, Heritage, Says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

"The ED has gone to the Court themselves but they do not respect the judicial process. They cannot wait for the Court's verdict..."Atishi said.ED is "showing its true political colours." The Delhi Minister also alleged that all these are part of a conspiracy to prevent Kejriwal from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

"All of this is to stop Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections...," she said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Asks West Bengal Administration To Follow All Measures To Ensure Violence-Free Polls in State.

Meanwhile, AAP issued a statement on the Supreme Court's rejection of bail to former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain.

"We respectfully disagree with the SC's decision today to deny bail to Satyender Jain, but we have full faith in our justice system and are sure that eventually justice will be done," the party stated.

AAP said that it is shameful that the ED and the CBI, at the directions of the BJP, have put Satyendar Jain in jail for almost two years in a completely fake and fabricated case.

Jain was arrested by the ED in May 2022 on false charges of money laundering through three companies during 2010-12 and 2015-16, the party said.

AAP claimed that the entire case against Satyendar jain is based on the statements of some Hawala operators who layered some money to buy shareholding in three companies in which the wife of Satyendar Jain had negligible shareholding.

The hawala operators have provided no proof of Satyender Jain's involvement and Jain has denied any knowledge of these individuals, the party said.

AAP claimed that instead of putting those Hawala operators behind bars, they have been left scot-free but the ED has arrested Satyendar Jain.

The party also claimed that ED's allegations regarding Jain's control of companies or involvement in the affairs of the Companies are without any substance since Jain and his family have no shareholding, directorship, or land purchase of these companies.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case, asking him to surrender forthwith. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)