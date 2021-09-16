New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises linked to retired IAS officer Harsh Mander in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

According to the ED, the raids were conducted at his residence, office and a children's home run by him in the city.

Earlier, in October 2020, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) raided the two children's homes that Mander was associated with. Mander was also named in the Delhi Police's charge-sheets on the February 2020 North East Delhi violence.

Meanwhile, the ED today stated that it also conducted search operations at the office and residential premises of M/s. Paul Merchants Ltd. and others at Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Jalandhar and Delhi under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 and seized currency worth Rs 3.88 crores and bullion worth Rs 24.2 lakhs.

"ED has conducted search operation at the office and residential premises of M/s. Paul Merchants Ltd. and others at Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Jalandhar and Delhi under FEMA, 1999. During the search currency worth Rs 3.88 Crore and bullion worth Rs 24.2 Lakh have been seized," said ED in a tweet today. (ANI)

