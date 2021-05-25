Nagpur, May 25 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday conducted searches at three places in Nagpur city, agency sources said. All three properties belong to local businessmen.

Searches were conducted simultaneously at Sagar Bhatewara's house in Shivaji Nagar, Sameer Isaac's house in Sadar and Jafri brothers' house in Jafar Nagar, they said.

The action was going on till late in the evening, sources said, without giving further details.

