New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against three operatives of a Jharkhand-based Maoist splinter group in a money laundering case.

The prosecution complaint, registered under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has been filed before a court in Ranchi.

The accused named in the charge sheet are Binod Kumar Ganjhu and his firm Bhogta Constructions, Pradeep Ram and his firm Pradeep Traders, and Bindeshwar Ganjhu alias Bindu Ganjhu and his firm Maa Gange Coal Trading Pvt Ltd, the central probe agency said in a statement.

The ED said the three are "extremists of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC)", a Maoist outfit.

It alleged that these men used to collect funds by extorting money from contractors, coal traders and coal transporters in the Magadh-Amrapali coal block area of Jharkhand.

During the probe, it was found that "these extremists used to collect levy from transporters and delivery order holders in Magadh-Amrapali coal block area under the banner of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) in Chatra and Hazaribag districts of Jharkhand", the agency said.

"The accused extremists acquired assets to the tune of Rs 4.92 crore," it alleged.

The ED had earlier frozen properties in this case and the total attachment now stands at Rs 4.92 crore, it added.

The ED case is based on a Jharkhand police FIR against the accused.

The National Investigation Agency has also filed a case and at least two charge sheets against the accused.

