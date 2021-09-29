Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli for Monday, October 4, in connection with the arrest of her close aide Saeed Khan in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED had arrested Saeed Khan, a close aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli, on September 28.

The accused, Saeed Khan, is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust', the trust has now been transformed into a company. (ANI)

