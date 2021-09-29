Mumbai, September 29: Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET) on Wednesday released the admit card for MAH LLB (3years) CET course. Candidates appearing for the MAH LLB 3 years CET 2021 exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the MAH CET - cetcell.mahacet.org. The exam is scheduled to take place on October 4 and October 5. PSTCL Admit Card 2021 for The Post of Architect Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download their E-Admit Cards Online at pstcl.org.

Aspirants can login with their Application ID and date of birth to download the hall ticket. The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. After downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the details mentioned in it, including their name, parents’ name, exam schedule and guidelines. PSSSB Admit Card 2021 for Taxation Inspector, Other Posts Released, Candidates Can Apply Online at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click on the link to download the MHT CET law admit card 2021.

A new login page will open.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on ‘Login’

The admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.

Admit card contains important information, including reporting timings, address and code of their respective exam centres and other details about the exam. Notably, MHT CET for 5-year LLB will be conducted on October 8. Initially, it was scheduled to be conducted on October 3, but it was postponed to October 8 as its date was coinciding with JEE Advanced 2021.

