New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday gave its nod to a policy to allow use of open-air spaces and terraces abutting licensed eateries as service area, subject to several conditions, civic officials said.

The policy was earlier introduced in mid-September with anticipatory approval of the EDMC's panel.

According to this policy, only open-air spaces or terrace abutting licensed eating joints will be allowed to be used as a service area, as in for dining purposes only, but subject to several conditions.

One condition outlined in September was that only open-air spaces will be allowed, as the area should not have any overhead temporary or permanent structure, the policy stated.

A senior civic official said the policy was formally approved by the panel in its meeting on Friday.

No cooking of any kind or preparation of foods will be allowed in an open-air space or terrace, and liquor cannot be served in that zone, EDMC panel chief Beer Singh Panwar had said in September.

"The EDMC policy will be in compliance with the rental agreement, if the landlord and restaurant owners are different," he had said.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the owner of the land shall have to be procured for using the open-air space or terrace for service purposes only, according to the policy.

It will also be mandatory for restaurant-owners to obtain an NOC from the Delhi Fire Service authorities, it stated.

"A list of about 20 conditions are there as part of the policy," Panwar had said.

The EDMC has received some representation from a restaurant body in this connection, he said.

"It will also augment our revenues," the EDMC panel chief earlier said, adding there are about 50 big restaurants in east Delhi.

In September 2020, the standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had approved a similar proposal.

Meanwhile, the EDMC panel also approved a proposal on sub-classification of eating establishments, officials said.

Tender to outsource operation and maintenance of gyms of EDMC was also given a nod by the panel.

A proposal to regularise on compassionate grounds, daily wagers engaged up to March 31, 2006 was also approved.

Also, in another move, the panel in its meeting passed a resolution and recommended to the EDMC House that retired doctors from the corporation be allowed to work on a contract basis till the age of 70, until filling up of positions by the Union Public Service Commission.

The move entails from lack of human resource in the EDMC, the resolution read.

The standing committee also resolved that certificates related to structural safety and health-related matters obtained from authorities by private educational institutions be allowed to be taken valid for a period of three years instead of one year only, on the lines of fire safety NOC given by the fire department.

