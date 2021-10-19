New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) From conducting a prolonged drive to make a stretch of Vikas Marg free of single-use plastic to staging street theatres to raise awareness, the civic body in east Delhi is running a campaign to promote cleanliness and sustainability.

As part of its larger vision for a cleaner and greener environment, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Tuesday launched 'Pollution Mitigation Action Plan 2021-2022'.

Also Read | Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

A senior official said the civic body has been running the campaign to cut use of plastic, and civic teams are conducting awareness drives too, including through 'nukkad natak'.

Starting October 1, a month-long drive had been started to make a stretch of Vikas Marg single-use plastic-free as a demonstrative activity to motivate the masses and set an example.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely To Continue Over East and Northeast India Till October 20 Due to Low Pressure Area Over Bihar.

"Our teams go on that stretch from time to time, and talk to people and distribute handbills to raise awareness," the official said.

The campaign also finds space in the pollution mitigation action plan of the civic body.

A one-month long awareness campaign in association with NGO, IPCA (Indian Pollution Control Association) was started on October 1 in order to declare Vikas Marg, from Laxmi Nagar to Karkari More, as plastic-free zone, the document said.

Shopkeepers as well as visitors to the area are being educated to not use plastic, according to the plan.

"We also doing awareness programmes and running workshops with members of market associations, as markets are bulk waste generators, to cut down on the use of plastic besides imposing challans on violators," the senior official said.

The EDMC had run 'Say No to Single Use Plastic' campaign from September 25 to October 2, in all the wards under the leadership of its councillors. Under this campaign, waste plastic was collected and local residents were made aware about the ill-effects of plastic.

The pollution mitigation action plan envisions both short-term and long-term action items to improve the condition of the environment.

A proposed project on bio-mining of 50 lakh tonne of legacy waste in Ghazipur landfill dump to setting up of a dust control and management cell, are also part of it.

Recently, in a creative initiative, a vertical garden and artworks made of plastic cups and bottles were mounted on walls in New Ashok Nagar ward in east Delhi, aiming to raise awareness on cleanliness and greener environment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)