New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday presented a book titled "India: The Mother of Democracy" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book prepared and published by by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is an evidence-based account of the origin of democracy in India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the book, the hard work put in to it and the intellectual endeavour of ICHR," an official statement by the Ministry of Education said.

Pradhan said the democratic spirit and ethos have been ingrained in India since the dawn of civilisation.

