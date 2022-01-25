New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): An educational institute has moved to the Delhi High Court against a Liquor Vend Licence granted in alleged contravention of Delhi Excise rules and New Excise Policy 2021-22, alleging that the licence has been granted for the same building where it runs its institute of higher learning.

Justice V. Kameswar Rao issued notice to the Commissioner Excise and other parties on the petition and sought a report from the concerned department within one week.

Justice Rao gave the direction on the petition moved by Sadit Infotech Pvt. Ltd. through Advocate Rajesh Harnal. He has fixed the matter for hearing on March 4, 2022.

The petitioner alleged that the licence for operation of liquor vend from the premises located at Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi is granted on the basis of misrepresentation, suppression, concealment of material facts.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner is carrying out the operation of an educational institute of higher learning recognised by the Government from the first and second floor of the premises wherein 250-300 students are enrolled currently.

He submitted that the award of such licence is in violation of the provision of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 and the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. A shop in the name of Amul is being run from the premises in question.

Advocate Arun Panwar, accepted the notice on behalf of counsel for the Delhi Government. He submitted that concerned departments are ready to inspect the premises where the liquor vend is in operation.

The bench made it clear that the concerned departments shall inform the date and time of the inspection to the petitioner as well as other connected parties, who shall be presented on the given date and time. The concerned department and officials shall file the report of the inspection on the record of this court within one week thereafter. (ANI)

