India News | Eid Celebration Low Key Affair in Arunachal Pradesh This Year

Itanagar, May 25 (PTI) The Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in Arunachal Pradesh remained a low key affair as people offered namaz at home with mosques remaining closed for congregational prayers in the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. Abdul Hamid, a resident of Niti Vihar area here said that his family members stayed indoors in the interest of society amid the "coronavirus scare".

"This morning I joined my elder brother and his son for offering Eid prayer via teleconferencing.

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown Extended in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur and Solan Till June 30: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

"My brother conducted the prayer from my home town," said M Arif Siddiqui, an engineer from Changlang district.

Residents of the state capital did their festival eve shopping on Sunday by maintaining social distancing, with local markets being allowed to open now.

Also Read | Jharkhand Road Accident: Bus Carrying Migrant Workers to West Bengal Turns Turtle in Ranchi's Sikidiri Ghati; 20 Injured.

Traditional delicacies were prepared at home for family members, friends and was shared with the needy.

Meanwhile, Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended their Eid greetings to the people.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festival would inspire all to follow the path of peace, harmony and tolerance.

"May the noble ideals of Eid-ul-Fitr fill our lives with amity, love, prosperity and happiness and strengthen the bonds of our composite society," the governor said.

Khandu in his message said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill.

"It is also a time to give thanks for the spiritual growth and the blessings received throughout the holy month," he said.

The chief minister appealed for upholding the spirit of Eid while spreading the message of universal peace, forgiveness and unity in the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)