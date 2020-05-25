India News | Eid Celebrations a Simple Affair in Gujarat in View of Curbs

Ahmedabad, May 25 (PTI) The usual festivity witnessed on Eid-ul-Fitr was missing this time as Muslims in Gujarat kept away from mosques and celebrated the festival on Monday while remaining indoors in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Though lockdown restrictions, imposed to curb the coronavirus spread, had been eased outside COVID-19 hotspots in Gujarat since May 19, the state government has not yet allowed any gathering inside religious places.

Ahead of the festival, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, police had urged Muslim community members to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in the confines of their home in view of the pandemic and curbs in place to stem its spread.

In Rajkot, police officials held a foot march in some Muslim-dominated areas and urged people to maintain social distancing while celebrating Eid.

In Ahmedabad, the worst coronavirus-hit district in Gujarat, the festival remained a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 scare.

"The Muslim community in Ahmedabad followed our instructions and remained indoors while celebrating Eid today. There was no gathering for namaz in open areas or in mosques.

"There was not a single incident of any unrest. The festival was celebrated peacefully and by following social distancing norms," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Control, Vijay Patel.

Community leader Joher Vohra said Muslims voluntarily decided to keep the festival a subdued affair this time to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Instead of large gathering,s Muslims gathered in smaller groups and offered Eid prayers at their respective places while maintaining distancing.

"We understand that government has imposed the lockdown for our own good. All Muslims have extended their support to the government's decision on lockdown," said Vohra.

